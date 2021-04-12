Disney Plus, RTVE, A’Punt Board ‘Turu and the Wackies’

Disney Plus has acquired Latin American broadcast rights to animated musical “Turu and the Wackies,” a 26-episode CGI spin-off sequence from the hit 2019 toon film “Turu, the Wacky Hen,” a Spanish Academy finest animated characteristic winner that Filmax has bought to 75 international locations.

In additional offers, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has taken broadcast rights in Spain and A’Punt these to Spain’s Valencia area.

An ode to variety, “Turu, the Wacky Hen” activates a hen which may’t lay eggs however, when taken in by Isabel, an aged girl and ex music instructor, discovers that it may well converse to people. Additionally, it certain can sing.

In the Spanish-Argentine sequence, which is being bought internationally by Filmax, Turu units up a band along with his farm pals: the elegant little pig Rhythm, who performs guitar, and energetic sheep Beat, on drums. Collectively they uncover the world round them by adventures and misunderstandings which assist them bond as a band. Additionally they sing one unique track per episode from a distinct musical style, whether or not rock, pop, soul or funk.

“Turu and the Wackies” is lead produced by Madrid-based Tandem Movies. A movie (“Rosa’s Wedding ceremony”) and animation (“The Lunnis and the Nice Fairy Tales Journey”) manufacturing home Tandem was launched in 2017 by Argentine producer Pablo Bossi (“9 Queens”), a number one gentle of the New Argentine Cinema, and Cristina Zumárraga, a line producer on huge Spanish film shoots equivalent to “Alatriste” and “Even the Rain.”

A Europe-Latin America manufacturing bridge, Tandem Movies is joined on “Turu and the Wackies” by Filmax, Lina Badenes’ Madrid-based Turanga (“The Innocence”) and Anima Producciones AIE, in co-production with Bossi’s Pampa Movies.

“Turu and the Wackies”

Credit score: Filmax

“All through the sequence, the youngsters will obtain coherent and moral content material, one thing that’s important for making a plausible and sustainable model. We’re certain that folks may also discover the optimistic impact,” mentioned Bossi.

“‘Turu, The Wacky Hen’ has loved large success when it comes to worldwide gross sales and set a really high-quality commonplace, which the sequence has used as a springboard. Combining each issues will result in nice gross sales,” added Iván Díaz, head of worldwide at Filmax.

“Turu and the Wackies” will likely be prepared for supply in Feb. 2022. Consumers can now view the first 4 episodes.

Information of first territory offers comes simply months after Filmax, a production-distribution-sales combo based mostly out of Barcelona unveiled at NATPE this January a large ranging alliance with Bossi’s Gloriamundi Producciones to collectively develop, produce and promote drama sequence.

Each corporations have moved energetically into drama sequence manufacturing, Filmax scoring closely with “The Crimson Band Society,” a remake phenomenon round the world, and the Pau Freixas-showrun “I Know Who You Are.” It has accomplished the upcoming Movistar Plus “You Shall Not Lie,” once more from Freixas, and has shot “Feria” for Netflix.

Bossi’s TV credit embody “Monzón,” a extremely crafted and prized sequence for Disney Latin America. With platforms taking distribution rights to most sequence they finance, Filmax must broaden its seek for third-party pickups to feed its in-house gross sales operation.