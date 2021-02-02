Disney Plus Teases Content Bonanza For Singapore Streaming Launch

The Disney Plus streaming service will launch later this month in Singapore with the promise of enormous volumes of recent content material.

Particulars of the Feb. 23 launch and upcoming programming had been introduced Tuesday from hybrid broadcast studios on the Marina Bay Sands resort. The occasion mixed presenters and some dozen journalists current in particular person and accurately socially-distanced, together with others dialing in from distant areas.

Disney Plus will likely be out there in Singapore by way of Sensible TVs, cell and broadband and built-in via a partnership with cell phones and media supplier StarHub. Subscriptions are priced at S$11.98 ($9.00) per 30 days.

At launch, the service is about to incorporate 500 movies and 15,000 episodes sourced from the Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, Nationwide Geographic and Pixar studios. Star, which includes movie and TV content material from Disney Tv Studios, Touchstone, FX, twentieth Century Studios and twentieth Tv, was described because the platform’s “sixth model.” These are to be supplemented by formidable slates of extra movies and TV reveals.

Talking on a dwell video hyperlink, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was among the many presenters. In response to a media query, he stated “you gained’t have to attend very lengthy” earlier than the studio incorporates a South East Asian superhero.

Marvel Studios alone will ship sequence together with “Loki,” “What If,” “Hawkeye,” “Marvel Studio Legends,” “Moonknight,” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” over the approaching 12 months.

Disney producer Osnat Shurer, additionally talking remotely, confirmed that Asian-themed animated film “Raya And The Final Dragon” will launch on the service on March 5, the identical date that the movie turns into out there in native theaters.

Different Disney animation reveals coming to the platform embody “Sister Act 3,” “Baymax,” “Peter Pan & Wendy,” and “Tiana.”

New sequence from Pixar are set to incorporate “SparkShorts,” “Inside Pixar,” “Pixar Popcorn,” “Dug Days,” “Automobiles” and Pixar’s first long-form sequence “Win or Lose.”

New Nationwide Geographic-branded sequence embody “The Proper Stuff” and “Gordon Ramsay Uncharted,” which sees the eponymous superstar chef journey to distant areas together with Morocco and Laos.

“The Mandalorian” will headline the brand new “Star Wars” choices. Different Star Wars-Lucasfilm reveals will embody “Rangers of the New Republic,” “Andor” and “The Dangerous Batch.”

The presentation repeatedly described Singapore as the primary nation on the earth to launch as a service with all six manufacturers together with Star. Again in December, at an investor presentation, Disney stated that Star can even launch in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the identical Feb. 23, 2021 date. Nevertheless, in these territories Star is an add-on to an already operational Disney Plus service.

Given Singapore’s conservative social tradition and Disney’s personal stance as a family-friendly model, the presentation included a video explainer that emphasised parental controls, age-appropriate content material and constructive opt-ins. Star’s sequence lineup is about to incorporate: “Grey’s Anatomy,” “X Information,” “Legal Minds,” “Jail Break” and “Misplaced.”