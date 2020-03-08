Disney Plus, Telefonica’s Movistar Plus Confirm Strategic Alliance

MADRID — The Walt Disney Firm and Spain-based telecom Telefónica introduced Sunday a multi-year strategic alliance which is able to see streaming service Disney Plus launch in Spain on Movistar Plus, Telefónica’s pay TV-SVOD service.

Following quick on the heels of carriage preparations unveiled final week with Sky’s Sky Q and Now TV for the U.Okay. and Eire and with Italian telecom TIM, the Disney Plus-Telefónica deal will give Disney Plus the launchpad of Spain’s largest pay TV-SVOD service.

Disney Plus introduced final December an unique distribution take care of Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, France’s largest pay TV operator.

Titles included in Disney’s Plus’ Spain launch soak up content material from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nationwide Geographic, in all 25 unique Disney Plus Originals, 500 films and 300 collection, equivalent to “The Mandalorian,” “Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection”, “The World In keeping with Jeff Goldblum” and new live-action title “The Woman and the Tramp.”

It might be uncommon if Movistar Plus doesn’t make the most of the foremost advertising push throughout Europe to launch on March 24, according to the U.Okay. and Italy.

The Disney Plus deal, which seems distinctive to Movistar Plus – pay TV rivals Orange and Vodafone have made no indication that they’ll carry Disney Plus – may effectively undertake the built-in interface association used for Netflix by Movistar Plus and certainly Sky.

The alliance builds on years of shut collaboration between Disney and Telefonica which has seen the creation of a Movistar Disney channel, pop-up Movistar-Disney-Pixar companies, and present carriage, additionally obtainable in catch-up and VOD, of an HD Disney Channel, and Disney XD and Disney Junior channels, which is able to now be subsumed within the Disney Plus supply.

Described as a strategic alliance fairly than a distribution deal, Telefonica’s Disney Plus settlement additionally opens the door in a mid-term to co-production between Disney Plus and Movistar Plus, which is actively pursuing a method of co-production and strategic partnerships with firms equivalent to Studiocanal and Spain’s Atresmedia Studios.

The deal additionally reinforces Movistar Plus’ standing as Spain’s primary direct-to-consumer platform which already carries Netflix, La Liga and UEFA Champions League soccer and a 2020 lineup of at the very least 14 Movistar Plus new collection or seasons of ever larger-scale and extra action-pumped unique productions, equivalent to upcoming anti-terrorism thriller “La Unidad.”

“We’re delighted to have Telefónica on board for the launch of Disney Plus. This marks an thrilling new period of leisure that includes premium content material throughout our portfolio of manufacturers, and we will’t look forward to Movistar prospects to expertise it,” stated Jan Koeppen, president, The Walt Disney Firm EMEA.

Added Emilio Gayo, Telefónica Spain CEO: “After years of a robust relationship between Telefónica and Disney, we’re excited to announce this alliance. Disney Plus enriches the expertise of Movistar prospects, with distinctive storytelling from 5 unbelievable Disney manufacturers. This settlement reinforces our technique of all the time providing our prospects one of the best unique content material.”