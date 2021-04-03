Disney Plus’ ‘The Right Stuff’ Canceled After One Season

“The Right Stuff,” Nat Geo’s adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1979 nonfiction e-book of the identical identify, simply didn’t have the, nicely, proper stuff for Disney Plus. The sequence just isn’t transferring ahead on the Disney streaming service, however Warner Bros. Tv is on the lookout for a brand new residence for the Patrick J. Adams sequence, a supply tells Selection.

Based on separate particular person conversant in the matter, the cancellation was not tied to the present’s efficiency however a redesign of NatGeo’s strategic focus. Two variations of the present are at present being shopped round, one among which entails the present forged’s contracts being prolonged, however one other that focuses on the Eighties and encompasses a new forged.

Whereas Disney Plus has discovered high-profile performers in Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian” and Marvel’s “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” different unique sequence on the service exterior of the Marvel and “Star Wars” households don’t seem to have gained comparable traction.

The present, which revolves across the tales of Main John Glenn (performed by Adams) and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shephard, performed by Jake McDorman, premiered within the fall. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Manner government produced the eight-episode sequence concerning the Mercury 7 astronauts, which is described as “aspirational story about exploration, ambition, dedication and resilience and reminds us that human beings can obtain the extraordinary when united by a standard goal.”

Ought to there be subsequent seasons, the Apollo Area Program, the moon touchdown, and different missions had beforehand been recognized as subjects of exploration. DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson are government producers, with Mark Lafferty serving as government producer and showrunner. David Nutter directed and government produced the premiere episode; Will Staples additionally government produced.

Deadline first reported the information.