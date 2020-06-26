Disney Plus to become the exclusive home of Disney Channels in the UK

Disney Plus is to become the exclusive home of all content material from Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior in the UK.

The streaming service, which launched in the UK on March 24th, and already boasts greater than 50 million subscribers worldwide, will from the finish of September be the place to see all first-run content material from Disney Channels, in addition to the wealth of exclusive Disney Plus reveals together with Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and an enormous archive of Disney content material together with the Frozen and Toy Story franchises.

The information comes as it’s confirmed that Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will go away the Sky and Virgin platforms at the finish of September. Nevertheless, all present content material from the linear channels and all new content material will stay accessible to Sky prospects by way of the Disney app on the platform.

An announcement from Disney learn: “From 1 October, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content material from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK.”

“The direct-to-consumer service, which garnered greater than 54.5 million subscribers worldwide in its first seven months, will now premiere all the newest movies, sequence and specials from the three Disney Channels, together with providing a wealthy and expansive again catalogue of Disney Channel titles in the UK, together with Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Descendants three and Phineas and Ferb.”

“The Walt Disney Firm stays dedicated to our children channels enterprise and continues to execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets the place Disney+ can also be accessible, with the purpose of giving our followers a number of entry factors to our storytelling,” the firm added.

The withdrawals of Disney’s linear channels is particular to the UK solely and never different European nations.

Pure historical past and wildlife channel Nationwide Geographic and US leisure channel Fox are to stay on Sky and Virgin.

