Disney Plus to become the exclusive home of Disney Channels in the UK

Disney is closing its host of UK youngsters’s channels after negotiations with Sky and Virgin reportedly fell-through.

In accordance to Broadcast, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will come off air at the finish of September this 12 months.

The linear channels will become components of Disney Plus, which is able to stay out there on Sky.

Disney advised Broadcast in an announcement: “From 1 October, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content material from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK.”

“The direct-to-consumer service, which garnered greater than 54.5 million subscribers worldwide in its first seven months, will now premiere all the newest movies, collection and specials from the three Disney Channels, together with providing a wealthy and expansive again catalogue of Disney Channel titles in the UK, together with Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Descendants three and Phineas and Ferb.”

“The Walt Disney Firm stays dedicated to our youngsters channels enterprise and continues to execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets the place Disney+ can be out there, with the objective of giving our followers a number of entry factors to our storytelling,” the firm added.

The withdrawals of Disney’s linear channels is particular to the UK solely and never different European nations.

Pure historical past and wildlife channel Nationwide Geographic and US leisure channel Fox are to stay on Sky and Virgin.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for remark.

