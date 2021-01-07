Disney Plus to Launch in Singapore in Deal With StarHub

The Disney Plus streaming service will launch in Singapore in an unique association with native cable supplier StarHub.

The Feb. 23, 2021 launch, beforehand teased by Disney administration in December, will come some eight months after rival suppliers StarHub and SingTel ended their carriage deal for Disney’s linear channels bundle in the city-state.

The Disney Plus providing in Singapore will kick off with over 500 movies and 15,000 episodes of content material from six Disney manufacturers: Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, Nationwide Geographic, Pixar and Star. It can even be obtainable by way of TV, cell and broadband. Pricing phrases and bundle offers weren’t disclosed.

“We’re excited to be the primary and solely fully-integrated quad-play service supplier to elevate the leisure bar for our clients with Disney+, house to a few of the most recognizable cultural manufacturers in the world immediately,” stated Johan Buse, StarHub’s chief of shopper enterprise group. “With the rising ubiquity of ultra-responsive 5G, our clients can be ready to expertise true mobility and freedom, having fun with the freshest leisure on the highest high quality anytime, anyplace and on any display screen.” StarHub claims that 70% of the the nation’s inhabitants now has entry to 5G cell service.

Again in June final 12 months StarHub and Singtel’s cable TV service each dropped Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, and Go Disney after failing to agree carriage phrases. The looming rollout of Disney Plus was virtually definitely an element that weighed on the negotiations.

“We labored exhausting to come to a good settlement, and regardless of their choice, we’ll proceed efforts to make our content material obtainable in Singapore,” Disney stated on the time.

Disney Plus was launched in North America, The Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand in November 2019, with subsequent rollout in components of Europe in March 2020, India in April and Indonesia in September final 12 months.

At an traders day presentation in December 2020, Disney reported that the service had grown to 86.8 million paying subscribers. It additionally introduced additional growth of the built-in Disney Plus / Star bundle in Singapore from February 2021, adopted by Jap Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea later in the 12 months.