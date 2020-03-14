Disney Plus to Stream ‘Frozen 2’ Three Months Early ‘During This Challenging Period’

The Walt Disney Firm is taking the sting off of “social distancing” from the coronavirus this weekend, by streaming the animated blockbuster “Frozen 2” three months forward of schedule.

Disney Plus goals to shock households this Sunday with “some enjoyable and pleasure throughout this difficult interval,” referring to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19, which on Friday was declared a nationwide emergency.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences world wide by means of its highly effective themes of perseverance and the significance of household, messages which might be extremely related throughout this time, and we’re happy to have the ability to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to take pleasure in at house on any machine,” mentioned Disney CEO Bob Chapek in an announcement.

Internationally, “Frozen 2” shall be obtainable on Disney Plus in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

It has already been obtainable for rental or buy on platforms reminiscent of Amazon and iTunes since Feb. 11.

“Frozen 2” is the highest-earning animated movie of all time, with $1.four billion in international field workplace grosses. It hails from the corporate’s Walt Disney Animation label and administrators Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The voice forged consists of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

In his overview, Selection‘s Peter Debruge praised the movie’s progressive themes and message for younger ladies.

“Gone is the necessity for a traditional villain; gone are any expectations of princes charming or in any other case; gone are the robes which have formed younger ladies’s goals of promenade and marriage ceremony apparel for greater than a century. “Frozen II” pushes the girl-power themes even additional,” he wrote,” rejecting clothes in favor of pants for a lot of the journey, as Anna and Elsa set out to discover the supply of a mysterious tune emanating from someplace far to the north — a legendary place known as Ahtohallan that holds the key of their mother and father’ disappearance.”