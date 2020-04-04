Disney Plus UK has every Marvel movie except three – what’s missing and why

Disney Plus has now launched within the UK bringing with it greater than 300 reveals and 500 motion pictures together with the Marvel Cinematic Universe – however not the entire motion pictures.

Out of the 23 Marvel motion pictures, there are three missing from the Disney Plus catalogue. Should you haven’t signed up but Disney Plus has a free seven day trial or you possibly can subscribe for £59.99 a yr or £5.99 a month.

Don’t fear although you possibly can watch them elsewhere and we’ve positioned the missing Marvel motion pictures on Disney Plus UK for you.

What Marvel motion pictures are on Disney Plus UK?

Disney Plus UK launched on 24th March bringing with it a ton of Disney classics and action-packed motion pictures, together with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. Should you’ve determined to settle in for a Marvel movie marathon then you definately gained’t must go far to binge your means by means of Part One to Three. Nonetheless, you’ll quickly discover there are three motion pictures missing from Disney Plus UK. In order for you a extra full marathon we’ve positioned them for you – simply scroll down.

Listed here are the 20 MCU motion pictures on Disney Plus now accessible to stream and watch.

Part One

Iron Man (2008)

The Unimaginable Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel’s The Avenger (2012)

Part Two

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Darkish World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of The Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Part Three

Captain America: Civil Battle

Physician Unusual (2016)

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity Battle (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling (2019)

What Marvel motion pictures are missing from Disney Plus UK?

If you wish to watch the missing three Marvel motion pictures then it is advisable flip to different platforms.

The Unimaginable Hulk (2008)

Starring Edward Norton because the Unimaginable Hulk, the 2008 movie got here early on within the MCU. Regardless that Mark Ruffalo took on the function from Avengers onwards The Unimaginable Hulk continues to be a part of the MCU. Common Photos owns the distribution rights to The Unimaginable Hulk because it coproduced the movie with Marvel Studios. There’s no want for a Hulk Smash! although as you possibly can truly watch the movie over on Netflix or Amazon for now.

The place to look at: The Unimaginable Hulk is on Netflix. You too can purchase or hire The Unimaginable Hulk on Amazon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man. All of us bear in mind the rollercoaster not so way back over whether or not Spider-Man would proceed to seem in Part four motion pictures. Sony struck a take care of Marvel Studios again in 2015 which means the hero may seem within the MCU motion pictures for crossovers. Sony stored the distribution rights to the solo motion pictures although so you need to look elsewhere to look at Tom Holland’s outing as the online slinger. Sony has made one other take care of Disney for Holland to star in one other solo movie and one other MCU movie so watch this area.

The place to look at: Watch Spider-Man: Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video. You will get the DVD and Blu-Ray of Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling and Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling (2019)

It’s the identical take care of Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling. The movie solely got here out final yr, paving the best way for the brand new period of the MCU (post-Endgame) so that you in all probability wish to watch this one to spherical off your Marvel marathon.

The place to look at: Watch Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling on Amazon Prime Video. You will get the DVD and Blu-Ray of Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling and Homecoming.

Should you've completed watching the Marvel motion pictures on Disney Plus then why not check out our greatest TV reveals on Disney Plus or our greatest motion pictures on Disney Plus to your subsequent binge.