Disney Plus Unveils Ambitious Latin American Lineup of 70 Productions

Disney Plus has made good on its promise to ship a diverse and impressive unique programming lineup in Latin America the place it launched on Nov. 17.

Greater than 70 unique productions are in varied levels of improvement and manufacturing in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, Disney’s 4 largest markets.

One of them, doc-series “Sobrevolando,” is already obtainable on the streaming large, and options Brazilian actor Rodrigo Santoro, Mexican artist Jay de la Cueva and Argentine musician Fito Páez internet hosting their respective variations in Brazil, México and Argentina.

The Nationwide Geographic collection provides a fowl’s eye view of Latin America’s gorgeous landscapes, from the frigid Beagle Channel in South America to the balmy Caribbean Sea, and explores the geography, historical past and tradition of eight areas in Latin America.

Tráiler: https://youtu.be/RvtYUGcnhOI

Different reveals, starting from fiction, speak reveals, documentaries, and reside packages aimed toward all members of the household, will launch this 12 months and the subsequent.

Sobrevolando

Courtesy of Disney+

At The Walt Disney Firm Latin America, we all know how necessary domestically related tales are to our viewers. For greater than twenty years we now have produced unique content material from and for Latin America and the remaining of the world,” mentioned Diego Lerner, president, The Walt Disney Firm Latin America.

“Because of this we reinforce our strategic dedication to Latin America to provide unique content material with the skills of the area,” he asserted, including that out of the 70 initiatives in various levels of manufacturing, 15 are from Brazil, 21 in Mexico, 29 in Argentina and 6 in Colombia.

Different notable Disney Plus reveals embrace:

“Lo Que No Sabías Del Humor” (What You Didn’t Know About Humor), a doc-series that takes an anthropological have a look at humor in several territories. Fabio Porchat, co-founder of Brazilian comedy troupe Porta Dos Fundos, hosts the Brazilian model whereas Alex Fernández does the Mexican model and Miguel Granados, the Argentine.

“El Repatriado” (The Repatriated): An acutely related story of a Mexican migrant boy who’s adopted within the U.S. after being separated from his organic household at an unlawful border crossing. After changing into knowledgeable boxer and having absolutely tailored to American tradition, he’s abruptly deported to Mexico. Filmed on areas in Mexico and the US, the collection is produced by BTF Media.

“Chaparreando,” one of Disney Plus’s first acquisitions, it stars the ever present Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and his son Emiliano, and is co-produced by 3Pas Studios and Pantaya, and govt produced by Eugenio Derbez. The collection follows father and son on an epic motorbike tour of Mexico that reconnects the vacationers with their very own roots and helps them reinforce their bond.

“El Ristorantino de Arnoldo,” (Arnoldo’s Restaurant): A child-targeted cooking collection, produced by Non Cease, and starring Diego Topa who follows chef Arnoldo and his assistant Francis as they open a brand new restaurant.

“Opa Popa Dupa,” a puppet present for pre-schoolers, produced for Disney Plus by Telecolombia. Via humor and music, the manufacturing addresses themes comparable to science, expertise, area and physics to encourage look after the atmosphere and pure sources.

Opa Popa Dupa

Courtesy of Disney+

“Conecta y Canta,” hosted by Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra and produced by BTF Media, that is one other Disney Plus unique acquisition. The singing competitors brings collectively 40 girls and boys who sing from their properties in Mexico and are judged by Mexican celebrities comprising Mario Domm, Kenia Os and Poncho Lizárraga.

Talking at a MipCancun panel on Nov. 17, Leonardo Aranguibel, head of manufacturing operations and technique at Walt Disney Firm, Latin America, identified that Disney Plus had “signed offers with nice creatives, technical groups and producers” in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

“We’ll be producing extra content material so we’ll need to work with extra folks. We’re open to working with third events, not simply producers however auteurs, all the time with the concept that we personal the IP, however we’re open to working with expertise from the entire area,” Aranguibel added.