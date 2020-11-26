Disney Plus Unveils ‘On Pointe’ Docuseries Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Disney Plus shared a trailer for its “On Pointe” docuseries, and Lifetime introduced the premiere date for Season 12 of “Married at First Sight.”

DATES

Lifetime introduced that “Married at First Sight” will return on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. for a three-hour Season 12 premiere. The present introduces 10 single individuals are paired collectively and married, because the title suggests, at first sight. For the following eight weeks, the {couples} then stay collectively because the present paperwork their experiences. On the finish of the season, they select whether or not or not they’d wish to divorce or stay a married couple. Dec. 30 will see the matchmaking particular, which introduces the forged and explains how the matchmaking course of works. And on Jan. 6, the kickoff particular exhibits behind-the-scenes perception into the choice course of with a panel of consultants. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton, Toni Gallagher and Gena McCarthy government produce the present.

FIRST LOOKS

Disney Plus revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming docuseries “On Pointe,” which captures the schedules and experiences of scholars all through a season on the Faculty of American Ballet in New York Metropolis. Scheduled for a Dec. 18 premiere, the sequence particulars the methods by which youthful college students put together for a “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” efficiency, whereas older college students work to launch their dance careers. Larissa Payments directs and produces the present, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Matthew O’Neill serving as government producers. Watch the “On Pointe” trailer under.

HBO Max launched a trailer for “Home of Ho” forward of the sequence’ Dec. 10 premiere date. The nonfiction actuality sequence, which follows a well-off Vietnamese-American household, offers with the stress positioned on the grownup kids (Judy Ho and Washington Ho) of two immigrant dad and mom, Hue Ho and Binh Ho. Government producers for the sequence embrace Katy Wallin, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, and Nick Lee. Amanda Ly and Rosalina Lydster function co-executive producers. Watch the trailer under.

Investigation Discovery has shared an unique clip from “Homicide in Ypsilanti: Keith Morrison Investigates” with Selection. The 2-hour particular, which is ready to premiere Nov. 30, is only one of 5 new true crime specials to air every day from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 for the Thanksgiving vacation. Set in 1993, “Homicide in Ypsilanti” tells the story of a younger lady who disappears, finally ending within the case going chilly. Many years later, a brand new dying reveals new connections to the prior case. Keith Morrison, a Dateline NBC correspondent, conducts interviews with folks linked to every case to color a extra clear image of what occurred to each girls. Watch the unique clip under.

PROGRAMMING

Throughout the Tuesday “A Very Particular G4 Vacation Reunion Particular” on YouTube Stay, G4 introduced the signing of WWE Celebrity Xavier Woods, often known as Austin Creed. The particular additionally marked the start of the Gravython charity occasion with streamers like DrLupo, Chica and Mari Takahashi. Woods will function on-air expertise for the gaming community. The WWE Celebrity reigned as a seven-time SmackDown Tag Staff Champion, hosted WrestleMania and likewise created UpUpDownDown, a gaming YouTube channel with over two million subscribers. The reunion can have its linear premiere Nov. 27 at 12 a.m. on Syfy.

SCHEDULING

NBC has been compelled to vary its Thanksgiving schedule because of the NFL sport between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens being moved to Sunday. The NFL made the choice on account of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens camp and amid irate responses from Steelers gamers. NBC will now air a repeat of the “Nationwide Canine Present,” which is going down earlier within the day, at 8 p.m., adopted by a rerun of “The Wall” within the 10 p.m. time slot.

LATE NIGHT

The members of the unique “Saved by the Bell” forged to be introduced, Melissa McCarthy and Sheryl Crow will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” tonight. Additionally, “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will feature Rob Corddry, José Andrés and John Lithgow, whereas “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” will embrace John Oliver and Joe Buck.