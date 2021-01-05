Disney Plus Unveils ‘WandaVision’ TV Spot, Releases New Theme Song

Rejoice, Marvel followers!

Disney Plus unveiled a TV spot teasing its long-awaited superhero collection “WandaVision.” The clip introduces an unique theme tune written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), who wrote distinctive tunes for a collection that spans from the Fifties to the early 2000s.

“‘WandaVision’ is such a cool, unusual, one-of-a-kind undertaking,” stated Lopez. “When the director, Matt Shakmn — an outdated buddy from my faculty days — pitched it to us, we didn’t have to consider it. We liked the intense feeling of American sitcoms blended with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a extremely inviting problem to assist set that tone.”

Anderson-Lopez added, “I grew up within the ’80s watching reveals from each decade on the networks all day lengthy. Episodes from ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘Brady Bunch’ and ‘Household Ties’ formed who I’m and the way I transfer by way of the world. So this undertaking was a dream come true.”

“WandaVision,” the primary Marvel Studios collection created solely for Disney Plus, will mark the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Imaginative and prescient, respectively, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fifties-inspired collection will see the 2 superheroes trying to reside a easy life within the suburbs, till they understand that the setting shouldn’t be fully what it appears. Different solid members embrace Kathryn Hahn and Marvel alums Randall Park and Kat Dennings. Matt Shakman directed the collection, and Jac Schaeffer is the top author.

The nine-episode collection will premiere on Disney Plus on Jan. 15, adopted by weekly episodes. Watch the clip beneath.