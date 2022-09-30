Disney+ premieres in October: “Werewolf by night”, “In the Soop: Friendcation” and the end of “She-Hulk”

Watch the official trailer for the Halloween special “Werewolf by Night”. (DisneyPlus)

this October, Disney+ prepares new releases for the catalog of Marvel like the halloween special werewolf at nightstarring Gael García Bernal, and the final episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. In addition, the reality of Vmember of BTSand the musical Mr. Gardel, a play that recounts the alleged meeting between the Argentine singer and Frank Sinatra. Check out the full list of releases here:

Marvel Studios: Werewolf by Night – October 7

This is the first special to be part of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel that is inspired by the most terrifying stories and characters in comics. A secret group of monster hunters gather at the Bloodstone Temple on a dark night regarding the death of their leader. In the middle of a tribute to the deceased, those attending the ceremony will face each other in a competition to win a powerful relic as a trophy. However, only the one who defeats a dangerous monster will win. Directed by musical composer Michael Giacchino and starring Gael Garciathis short production takes elements from the cinema of the 30s and 40s.

Big Shot: Elite Trainer Season 2 – October 12

“Marvyn’s latest plan (John Stamos) to acquire relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and to achieve this he decides to hire an unusual player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray). She is a brave and exceptional beach volleyball player whose public outburst caused her to be eliminated from her own sport. This season, the Westbrook Mermaids have a lot more to prove.”

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (season finale) – October 13

Tatiana Maslany is Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk in this series with shades of comedy and legal drama. After becoming a green giant, Jen grows professionally as a lawyer specializing in legal cases related to the superhuman and grapples with the bleak singleness at age 30. Also starring are Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The last episode will put an end to this fiction about the heroine.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes – New Trailer – Disney Plus

Mr. Gardel – October 14th

This musical arises from an anecdote, or rather a rumor, that has been circulating on the internet for several years: Carlos Gardel and Frank Sinatra had a meeting. In 1934, the Argentine singer traveled to New York to appear on NBC and, as he left the show, he was approached by a 19-year-old American admirer. This young man was nothing more and nothing less than Sinatra before he became one of the best performers of his time.

In The Soop: Friendcation – October 19

Get up close to the lives of five famous friends –Park Seojun (The Marvels), the rapper Peakboy, Choi Wooshik (parasites), Park Hyungsik (Soundtrack #1) y V of BTS– when you get away from your busy everyday life to rest and unwind together on a surprise trip.

CNCO: the last 5 days – October 21

This documentary portrays the group’s last five days of rehearsals before beginning a new stage after the departure of Joel Pimentel in May 2021. Currently, the Latin pop and reggaeton group is made up of Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel de Jesús and Erick Brian Colon.

Star Wars: Jedi Tales – October 26th

Six animated shorts delve into the Jedi parables set forth in the prequel trilogy. “There, the lives of two very different Jedis, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, will be presented, where each of them will be put to the test and both will make decisions that will define their destiny,” reads the official premise of the production created by Dave Filoni with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo.

Marvel Studios United: Creating She Hulk: Defender of Heroes

In this new chapter of the Disney + documentary series, the arrival of new television programs and films on the big screen is recounted. In this way, it offers us a glimpse into the process of creating She-Hulk.

Andor – Premiere every Wednesday

Mexican actor Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor to take him on a journey that will mark a turning point in his life and will explain his motivation for joining the Rebellion. “The series presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian embarks on the path destined to make him a rogue hero,” reads the synopsis.

Andor – Final trailer – Disney Plus

The Mighty Ducks – Premiere every Wednesday

This team has regained its name Mighty Ducks and now they must travel to an intensive hockey summer school in California, where the coach is strict and directs them towards a highly competitive environment.

