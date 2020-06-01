Disney Promises ‘Actual Change’ In Letter To Its Employees About Diversity And Social Justice

Pricey Fellow Worker,

The current killing of George Floyd in addition to different situations of deadly assaults and harassment of unarmed black residents in our nation proceed to drive outrage and requires motion by folks of all cultural backgrounds, together with a lot of our staff. Emotions of grief and anger trigger us to confront the inscrutable concept that the lives of some are deemed much less worthwhile – and fewer worthy of dignity, care and safety – than the lives of others.

Whereas these devastating incidents should not new, there’s one thing distinctive about what’s occurring on this second. The pandemic coupled with these current injustices have pushed the problems of racial disparity into the open.

We, too, are struggling to make sense of the current tragedies that depart us feeling overcome with sorrow. Whereas we don’t have all of the solutions, we resolve to make use of our compassion, our artistic concepts and our collective sense of humanity to make sure we’re fostering a tradition that acknowledges our folks’s emotions and their ache. We additionally understand that now greater than ever is the time for us all to additional strengthen our dedication to variety and inclusion in every single place.

We intend to focus our efforts and sources to compassionately and constructively speak about these issues overtly and truthfully as we search options. We intend to maintain the dialog going, not simply right now, however for so long as it takes to result in actual change.

Bob Chapek, Bob Iger & Latondra Newton