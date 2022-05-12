Disney + proposes to follow Netflix and include advertising, despite the fact that its numbers are a success

While Netflix has experienced a historical drop in subscribers and that has led it to rethink its business (and soon it will end sharing accounts and prices are going up, among other things), other competing platforms are going in the opposite direction of figures. The latest is Disney+, which has now announced its first quarter results in which the number of subscribers has grown by almost 8 million people.

Although Disney + has done a survey that suggests that it could eliminate the option to share accounts, the results presented today are good: It has increased by 7.9 million subscribers, which represents a total of 137.7 million, a 33% increase compared to last year.

Disney + could put advertising

Despite this good news for Disney +, the company could eventually include advertising to lower the prices of certain subscriptions, just as Netflix plans to do. The goal of Disney Plus with ads is to offer consumers an additional option to subscribe to the serviceAccording to Christine McCarthy, the company’s CFO said earlier this week at a conference.

“We had some preconceived notions of what consumers wanted” before the company launched Disney+, the board said, including that people didn’t want any advertising. But after several investigations, it was found that some consumers viewed ad-supported streaming services more favorably than ad-free services. According to her, of course.

Forecasts are good: McCarthy stated at the meeting that growth was expected to continue for the second half of the fiscal year, although not to the same extent as planned.