Entertainment

Disney + reaches 100 million subscribers in less than two years

March 10, 2021
2 Min Read

Disney+, the streaming service of the Mickey Mouse brand has surpassed the 100 million paying users since it was launched on November 12, 2019. It is 16 months, so it is a success for less than two years.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, made the announcement during the company’s annual report to shareholders:

“The tremendous success of Disney + (which just surpassed 100 million subscribers) has inspired us to be even more ambitious and to significantly increase our investment in developing high-quality content,” Chapek told shareholders. “In fact, we’ve set a goal of 100 or more titles a year, including Disney animation, live-action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our ‘direct-to-consumer’ business is the company’s top priority, and our strong content base will continue to grow. “

Disney + has already reached 59 countries and continues to increase its presence in the global streaming market. And while Netflix has maintained a success of 200 million subscribers since January 2019, it is impressive how quickly Disney is gaining new viewers, especially considering that it has only been 16 months. Disney + has become an easy way to watch popular Disney classics and also a launch pad for original shows and movies.

It recently revealed ten new original series hitting the European market, which we invite you to take a look at.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.