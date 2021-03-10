Disney + reaches 100 million subscribers in less than two years

Disney+, the streaming service of the Mickey Mouse brand has surpassed the 100 million paying users since it was launched on November 12, 2019. It is 16 months, so it is a success for less than two years.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, made the announcement during the company’s annual report to shareholders:

“The tremendous success of Disney + (which just surpassed 100 million subscribers) has inspired us to be even more ambitious and to significantly increase our investment in developing high-quality content,” Chapek told shareholders. “In fact, we’ve set a goal of 100 or more titles a year, including Disney animation, live-action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our ‘direct-to-consumer’ business is the company’s top priority, and our strong content base will continue to grow. “

Disney + has already reached 59 countries and continues to increase its presence in the global streaming market. And while Netflix has maintained a success of 200 million subscribers since January 2019, it is impressive how quickly Disney is gaining new viewers, especially considering that it has only been 16 months. Disney + has become an easy way to watch popular Disney classics and also a launch pad for original shows and movies.

