Disney Rebrands TV Studios, 20th Century Fox TV to Become 20th Television

Disney Television Studios is rebranding its trio of studios.

Shedding the Fox title completely from 20th Century Fox Television within the wake of the Disney-Fox merger, that studio will now be generally known as 20th Television. In the meantime, ABC Studios and ABC Signature will collectively develop into ABC Signature, whereas Fox 21 Television Studios has been renamed Touchstone Television.

Nixing “Fox” from 20th TV was a part of the negotiated merger phrases between Disney and 21st Century Fox so as to stop confusion amongst customers. On the movie aspect, 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight eliminated “Fox” from their names in January.

If Touchstone Television sounds acquainted, that’s as a result of it was a legacy Disney-owned TV model title that had gone into retirement over a decade in the past in 2007. The corporate is now trying to meld its heritage with its newer parts, therefore the brand new Touchstone brand’s resemblance to the Fox 21 brand.

The adjustments to the studios’ branding are efficient instantly, though every studio’s new title and brand is probably not totally built-in into their branding till the top of 2020. All new episodes produced by 20th TV, ABC Signature and Touchstone TV might be tagged with the brand new movement finish playing cards, whereas library episodes will proceed to function the outdated movement finish playing cards.