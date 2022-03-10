Disney releases the primary trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi

The primary trailer for the sequence Disney+’s Obi-Wan Debuted Throughout Disney’s Annual Shareholders Assembly with the primary take a look at Ewan McGregor reprising his function because the well-known and legendary Jedi Grasp who educated each Luke Skywalker and his father.

The primary trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi gives a depressing take a look at a galaxy a long way, a long way away. The Empire is on the upward thrust and Obi-Wan has long past into hiding on Tatooine. Within the trailer, we see a brand new Inquisitor, warriors associated with the darkish facet of the drive, whose challenge is to seek down the Jedi which are scattered right through the galaxy. A personality who will certainly attempt to impose his darkish will at the galaxy.

The trailer presentations some acquainted faces like that of the uncle owencarried out as soon as once more by way of Joel Edgertonwho as everyone knows, takes in and raises little Luke Skywalker, who will also be in short observed within the trailer.

On the other hand, the brand new characters also are protagonists, similar to the inquisitor Revaforce-sensitive, and performed by way of Moses Ingram. Reva seems threatening Owen and different within sight citizens, probably whilst seeking to search out the Jedi. It sounds as if, Obi-Wan’s presence at the wilderness planet didn’t pass as left out as many people all the time believe.

Actually, the search for the Jedi who survived the well-known and fateful Order 66, appears to be some of the major conflicts within the Obi-Wan sequence. A number of Inquisitors are observed collecting in combination and most probably pursuing the fleeing Jedi, and a voiceover makes it transparent that the Jedi are the primary goal of the Empire.

There is a lot we have not observed within the first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi. We all know that Hayden Christiansen will reprise his function as Darth Vader, and the forged comprises Kumail Nanjiani and Sung Kang.. All the sequence will probably be directed by way of deborah chow with scripts by way of Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on Would possibly 25, 2022.