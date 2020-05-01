Disney Reportedly Making Live-Action Hercules, And Is Approaching Marvel Directors

Actually, all of those names appear fairly doable below the circumstances. Every of them has struck gold for Disney up to now, so there’s each cause the studio would need them again. Jon Favreau particularly has had success with two earlier remakes of animated movies, so why not hold that streak going? The Russo Brothers could also be performed with the MCU, however they will stay excessive demand administrators following their success there, and Disney goes to need to hold them near residence. Lastly, Hercules looks like a film that might very simply evolve right into a franchise if the primary film is a hit, and Gore Verbinski has made that work for Disney earlier than. In fact, he additionally made The Lone Ranger, and that was…much less profitable at launching a franchise.