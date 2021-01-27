Disney reveals how long Black Widow will last

There is a desire to return to the cinema and for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to start on the big screen. Black widow, a tape that should have reached us at the end of April last year, will be the one that kicks off the Scarlet Witch and Vision at Disney +.

Well, we already know how long the possibly last Scarlett Johansson film will last in the UCM (except for Paul Bettany surprise). You can buy a giant combo of popcorn and drink and pray that the bladder holds, they will be exactly 2 hours and 13 minutes duration of its footage, as confirmed by Disney itself in the film’s file on the English website.

With this duration, Black Widow ranks as the ninth longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, second only to the four Avengers movies, Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Panther and tied with Thor: Ragnarok.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is an action-packed spy thriller in which Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, takes on the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her old life emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises the role of Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz plays Melina. At the moment, its premiere is scheduled for May 7, 2021although as the pandemic progresses, it is likely to be delayed again.