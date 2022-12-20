Disney Showcases Loki Season 2 and Ahsoka’s Star Wars Series for the First Time in New Video

Disney has surprised with a new promotional video about its streaming platform, Disney+, and what is to come in 2023. There are several series that are shown, but they stand out above all else the first glimpses of a couple of highly anticipated productions among fans of Marvel and Star Wars: Season 2 of Loki and the Ahsoka Tano series.

The promotional video, which you can see below, barely lasts half a minute, but it contains some images of the series that Disney + will premiere in the year 2023. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (referring to its premiere on the platform after it went through theaters), Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Peter Pan & Wendy, Secret Invasion and more.

Though are just a few seconds and very little footageYes, we can see Season 2 of Loki showing its protagonist, Tom Hiddleston, along with Owen Wilson. From Star Wars: Ahsoka we see even less, but we can take a first look at a close-up of the protagonist, Rosario Dawson, who already played the character in previous franchise series such as The Book of Boba Fett. It is possible that these small previews indicate that the trailers of her are about to be shown.

Season 2 of Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023, still without a more specific date. As far as Ahsoka is concerned, we have even less information, although we do know that it will also premiere in 2023 along with other Star Wars series such as Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

A few months ago we were able to see the first images of Star Wars: Ahsoka, which confirmed the presence of various characters from Star Wars: Rebels, the animated series.