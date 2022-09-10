Disney shows a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: ‘The King is dead’

And new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several story details for the upcoming film.

Presented at D23 2022 behind closed doors (not shown publicly), the trailer begins with Angela Bassett’s character appearing at the UN. She is asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the world order.

The next scene shows the soldiers invading a Wakanda outreach center and bending the soldiers to their will. Turning to the Queen, she calls the UN liars, and declares: “the king is dead. Black Panther is gone. They’ve lost the protector.” Back at the lab, Dora Milaje appears and fights off the soldiers before appearing at the UN with them as prisoners.

The sequel to the beloved Black Panther has been a long time coming; Following the immense success of the original, production of Wakanda Forever was initially rocked by the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman. With the decision not to proceed with a CGI version of Boseman’s T’Challa, the film was reshaped to be respectful of Boseman but also to find a new direction. But since filming began, production has been hampered by COVID and delays. The set recently had to be closed due to a new outbreak, and was previously halted due to an on-set injury suffered by star Letitia Wright.

Scheduled for November 11, at San Diego Comic-Con we had an emotional first trailer that hid the identity of the new Black Panther. However, shortly after, a LEGO set appeared that gave him away.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the last film of Phase 4 of the MCU and will be part of the newly named Multiverse Saga that encompasses Phases 4, 5 and 6. It will also be the first introduction to the new MCU character, Ironheart, who will have his own series on Disney+ inspired by the comics of the same name.