Walt Disney Co will unencumber the live-action epic “Mulan” in movie theaters in July and Surprise’s “Black Widow” in November, the company talked about on Friday as a result of it reshuffled a agenda disrupted via the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
Disney shuffles movie schedule due to virus, ‘Mulan’ set for July
April 4, 2020
