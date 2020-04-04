General News

Disney shuffles movie schedule due to virus, ‘Mulan’ set for July

April 4, 2020
Walt Disney Co will unencumber the live-action epic “Mulan” in movie theaters in July and Surprise’s “Black Widow” in November, the company talked about on Friday as a result of it reshuffled a agenda disrupted via the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

