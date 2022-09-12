Disney Speedstorm shows a trailer of the most frenetic with the best characters of Monsters SA

Imagine driving with Mike Wazowski and hitting Sulley in the race in this video game that is so reminiscent of Mario Kart.

It is not uncommon to see how other companies seek to offer the same thing that Mario Kart 8 does with similar proposals. In this case, Disney Speedstorm is one of those games that looks especially good just by seeing great Disney and Pixar characters in a racing video game fighting to see who is in first place.

Disney Speedstorm is still dated to arrive during this 2022At yesterday’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022 we were able to see more content of this title, but this time focused on a great saga that has given us so much years ago with its two films, SA monsters. Frenetism on wheels is more than guaranteed and you just have to see the explosive attacks of characters like Sulley or Mike Wazowski.

The map we see corresponds to the track of “The Factory”, inspired by the first Monsters Inc. movie We also see more characters from the saga such as Celia Mae and Randall “reimagined as high-speed warriors.” Currently this racing title does not have a specific release datebut if our desire to enjoy the game exceeds us, remember that you can add it to your wish list.

Disney Speedstorm is still dated so arrive in this 2022 to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The last time we talked about him was in February and we could see multiple characters in action, among which was Jack Sparrow o Mickey Mouse. Another similarly cut game is Nickelodeon Kart Racers with sponge Bob and The Ninja Turtles doing their thing on wheels.

More about: Disney Speedstorm and Disney.