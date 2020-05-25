Disney+ Star Wars Reveals: 8 Big Questions We Still Have About The Series

When Will The Mandalorian Season 2 Launch Footage?

Whereas it could look like an terrible lot of particulars are dropping for The Mandalorian Season 2 (in comparison with Season 1, not less than), Disney+ hasn’t but launched any footage for the subsequent adventures of Mando and Child Yoda, which can or might not take the dynamic duo to face a “race of enemy sorcerers,” to cite Mando himself when describing the Jedi. Not even a teaser has hit the net, so followers are at the hours of darkness on official content material concerning Mando and Child Yoda, Moff Gideon and the Darksaber, and every part else. So when will footage launch?