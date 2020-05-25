Disney+ Star Wars Reveals: 8 Big Questions We Still Have About The Series

Go away a Remark
Star Wars could also be out of recent motion pictures for the foreseeable future following The Rise of Skywalker, however Disney+ has some TV reveals within the works that ought to take the galaxy far, far-off in some intriguing instructions. The truth is, because of the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence, the Cassian Andor-centric Rogue One prequel sequence, and The Mandalorian Season 2, Star Wars will fill in some blanks within the saga. Throw within the mysterious fourth live-action present on the best way, and there’s loads to look ahead to, even when we don’t but have all the small print.
Learn on for some large questions in regards to the Disney+ Star Wars sequence which might be on the best way!
Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Get Extra Than One Season?
One of the crucial highly-anticipated Star Wars initiatives on the best way needs to be the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence that includes Ewan McGregor reprising his position from the prequel trilogy. The present is ready to choose up eight years after Revenge of the Sith. Followers had each cause to imagine that Obi-Wan was merely meditating within the desert on Tatooine for the higher a part of twenty years earlier than the occasions of A New Hope, so the present ought to reveal that extra was occurring for Obi-Wan than we knew. However will he get multiple season?
When the Obi-Wan venture was first introduced, it was described as a “restricted sequence,” which signifies a one-off run of episodes starring Ewan McGregor. That mentioned, the announcement got here again in the summertime of 2019, and the venture has gone by some artistic adjustments within the months since. In fact, Star Wars in all probability can’t give Obi-Wan many adventures when he’s imagined to be watching over Luke, however followers probably wouldn’t say no to multiple season.
How Shut Will Cassian Andor’s Series Get To Rogue One?
The sequence centered on Cassian Andor (and starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna) will kind of be a prequel because it tells Cassian’s story resulting in the person he was when he met Jyn Erso. In keeping with StarWars.com, the present will happen 5 years earlier than the occasions of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and have some acquainted faces for Star Wars followers. Whereas that timeline suggests the sequence might run for 5 seasons and finish proper earlier than the start of Rogue One, that’s not essentially the case.
Identical to the Obi-Wan sequence will decide up and presumably shut between the occasions of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the Cassian Andor sequence might finish wanting proper earlier than Rogue One. Disney+ didn’t hand down a five-season order for the venture, and one other Star Wars TV present set in the exact same period ended earlier than Rogue One. If Star Wars Rebels didn’t dive into Rogue One other than some setup, we shouldn’t 100% depend on Cassian’s sequence doing it both, and may solely wait and see.
When Will The Mandalorian Season 2 Launch Footage?
Whereas it could look like an terrible lot of particulars are dropping for The Mandalorian Season 2 (in comparison with Season 1, not less than), Disney+ hasn’t but launched any footage for the subsequent adventures of Mando and Child Yoda, which can or might not take the dynamic duo to face a “race of enemy sorcerers,” to cite Mando himself when describing the Jedi. Not even a teaser has hit the net, so followers are at the hours of darkness on official content material concerning Mando and Child Yoda, Moff Gideon and the Darksaber, and every part else. So when will footage launch?
Effectively, the Disney+ sequence will return for its second season in October 2020, so we will not less than speculate. Season 1 premiered in November 2019, and the primary official trailer launched in late August 2019, with the second full trailer debuting in October. If Season 2 follows roughly the identical timeline, then the primary trailer might reveal some new Mandalorian footage in July 2020. That mentioned, Disney+ has already dropped some surprises, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the ultimate episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian ends on a teaser.
What’s Occurring With The Russian Doll Creator’s Star Wars Series?
Whereas Disney+ hasn’t formally introduced overwhelming quantities of particulars concerning The Mandalorian Season 2 and the sequence for Obi-Wan and Cassian, far much less is thought in regards to the fourth live-action Star Wars present within the works on the streamer. Within the official affirmation of the present, all StarWars.com revealed on Could 4, 2020 is that Emmy-nominated author Leslye Headland, who co-created and ran Russian Doll for Netflix, is creating a brand new untitled Star Wars present for Disney+. So, what’s occurring with this venture?
In keeping with Selection in a report launched in April, earlier than Star Wars dropped the affirmation, the present hailing from Leslye Headland might be female-centric and happen elsewhere within the Star Wars timeline than different initiatives. If correct and finally corroborated by Disney, we will in all probability rule out crossovers between this sequence and the others at Disney+, however we will’t do way more than surprise at this level.
What Star Wars Film Characters Will Seem In The TV Reveals?
Though the primary season of The Mandalorian intentionally averted connections to the films and stood by itself, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Season 2 and positively isn’t the case for the reveals centered on Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, each of whom in fact joined the Star Wars saga through motion pictures. Mon Mothma has already been confirmed for the Rogue One prequel sequence, and two others from Rogue One are rumored. However who else, and which reveals?
Effectively, Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan of The Clone Wars together with Boba Fett (performed by a well-recognized face) are mentioned to be coming to The Mandalorian Season 2, and the Obi-Wan present is rumored to function Hayden Christensen as effectively. The Cassian Andor sequence arguably has essentially the most potential for film characters because of its placement within the Star Wars timeline. I for one am hoping for some Star Wars Rebels TV characters in his present because of the timeline overlap, however the motion pictures give us loads of characters to invest about becoming a member of the 4 reveals whereas we anticipate official data.
When Will Obi-Wan’s Series Premiere?
An Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric venture was rumored for years earlier than it was lastly confirmed as a sequence for Disney+ quite than an anthology film a la Solo and Rogue One. Ewan McGregor has been prepping to reprise his position, and people rumors of cancellation proved to be unfounded. That mentioned, McGregor himself confirmed some delays again in January. In keeping with McGregor, the plan to start out taking pictures in August 2020 was bumped again to January 2021. So will we now have to attend means longer for the present?
Ewan McGregor additionally shared that he doesn’t count on the filming delays to have an effect on the premiere date, which had by no means been introduced, and this was earlier than tv productions needed to begin shutting down all through the {industry}. As of now, there are not any ensures that the present will have the ability to start filming on time, not to mention make its authentic meant premiere date… no matter that was.
How A lot Of The Cassian Andor Rogue One Prequel Has Been Accomplished?
Regardless of casting seemingly nonetheless being ongoing as lately as mid-Could, the Cassian Andor sequence set forward of Rogue One appeared just like the almost certainly live-action Star Wars sequence to debut after The Mandalorian. Introduced again in November 2018, the venture was capable of start manufacturing again in winter 2020, and a 2021 premiere date appeared very attainable. Sadly, the Cassian sequence — like many others — needed to shut down manufacturing a lot sooner than meant. How a lot was truly accomplished?
In keeping with Star Wars particular results artist Neal Scanlan, the venture was in manufacturing for 4 weeks earlier than the shutdown, which presumably signifies that not an entire lot was executed, and the industry-wide shutdown nonetheless hasn’t ended as of the tip of Could. The very early manufacturing halt might imply a major delay for this present, though I’d nonetheless put cash on the Cassian sequence releasing earlier than the Obi-Wan sequence on Disney+. We’ll simply have to attend and see if particulars are launched about what was completed.
Is Extra Star Wars Animation On The Means?
The most up-to-date Disney+ Star Wars launch wasn’t truly The Mandalorian, however quite the ultimate season of its authentic animated sequence, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The truth is, the primary few Star Wars sequence ever had been animated, with Clone Wars within the prequel period and Star Wars Rebels forward of the unique trilogy changing into fan-favorites. With animation not having to abide by among the visible guidelines that restrict live-action Star Wars initiatives, such because the epic remaining duel between Ahsoka and Maul in Clone Wars, might Star Wars return to animation for an additional present?
Effectively, there’s no denying the success of Clone Wars and Rebels, though Rebels to a considerably lesser diploma. That mentioned, Clone Wars and Rebels boss (and Mandalorian government producer) Dave Filoni instructed Deadline following the Clone Wars finale that he’s “actually centered” on The Mandalorian, and he has a “bunch of issues” that he’s “making ready and mulling over.” I’m unsure I see Disney+ transferring ahead on one other animated present with out Filoni on the helm, however the success of Clone Wars and Rebels proves that there’s an viewers for animated Star Wars TV. The query could also be extra of when one other animated sequence might occur than if.
Hopefully Disney+ and Star Wars will begin dropping particulars sooner quite than later, or not less than a little bit of Mandalorian Season 2 footage to tide us over. The excellent news is that the streamer is full of Star Wars content material, together with all the films, the primary season of The Mandalorian, and an entire lot of Star Wars animation to take a look at.
