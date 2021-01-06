Disney Streaming CFO Vanna Krantz Joins MasterClass as Finance Chief

Celeb-driven on-line studying platform MasterClass employed Vanna Krantz, most lately chief monetary officer of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as CFO.

At Disney, Krantz constructed and led the finance group supporting the launch of Disney Plus, which rocketed to over 86 million subscribers in slightly over a yr, and sports activities streamer ESPN Plus. Previous to her position at Disney Streaming Providers, she served as CFO and a board member for BAMTech Media (the MLB-founded providers firm that Disney acquired management of in 2017) and earlier than that held three completely different divisional CFO roles at Thomson Reuters.

Krantz studies to David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. She is formally MasterClass’ first CFO. Beforehand, the corporate’s VP of finance was Alex Ip, who left final October and is now CFO of Newfront Insurance coverage.

Launched in 2015, MasterClass sells $180 annual memberships that present entry to greater than 100 courses throughout topics together with arts and leisure, enterprise, design and magnificence, sports activities and gaming, and writing. MasterClass’ roster of instructors consists of RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Alicia Keys, Ken Burns David Mamet and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“Vanna has scaled among the largest streaming platforms rapidly and strategically,” Rogier stated in saying her rent. “She’s a world-class chief who will assist push us into our subsequent stage of development, offering even better entry to studying from the world’s greatest.”

Krantz commented, “I’m thrilled to affix the MasterClass staff, which has made such an influence on its members’ lives and inside the streaming world. I stay up for working throughout the group to drive long-term development and scale the staff and platform.”

Krantz at the moment serves as a board member and the audit chair for Skillz, a cell gaming firm. Earlier in her profession, Krantz labored in finance roles at Wall Avenue corporations Credit score Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, as properly as PwC.

San Francisco-based MasterClass has raised greater than $240 million in funding up to now, together with a $100 million spherical introduced in Could 2020.