Disney Thinks It Knows How Much The Company Will Lose From The Parks Being Closed And Mickey’s Not Laughing

As present occasions have left main leisure venues such because the Disney household of theme parks closed for an prolonged time period, the losses reported had been certain to be large. At the moment has confirmed that a lot for the happiest locations on Earth, because the Walt Disney Company’s newest quarterly earnings name has put a price ticket to what the corporate has misplaced through the shutdown. If the numbers maintain, it seems like round $1 billion was misplaced because of this worldwide disaster, and Mickey Mouse might be crying in Cinderella’s fortress proper about now.