Disney+ to launch The Mandalorian companion series on Star Wars Day

Disney+ has introduced the launch of a model new companion series for The Mandalorian – which is about to debut on Could the 4th, generally referred to as Star Wars Day.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will supply followers a behind-the-scenes have a look at the hit series, with creator Jon Favreau telling tales in regards to the making of the present.

The series will encompass eight episodes, with every chapter set to focus on a special facet of the present – all that includes unique interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

Favreau mentioned of the present, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is a chance for followers of the present to have a look inside and get to see a special perspective, and maybe a higher understanding, of how The Mandalorian got here collectively and a few of the extremely gifted contributors all through Season One.

“We had a terrific expertise making the present and we’re trying ahead to sharing it with you.”

A few of the areas which are mentioned on the present embody the legacy of George Lucas, how the solid have been in a position to convey their characters to life and a few of the artistry behind the present’s sensible results.

Episodes might be launched on a weekly foundation on Fridays following the Could 4th debut.

In the meantime, the brand new series received’t be the one main occasion on Star Wars Day this 12 months – lengthy working animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars is about to come to an in depth on the identical day, airing its ultimate episode after seven seasons.

In accordance to Disney, the series finale explores the occasions main up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The first season of The Mandalorian and the ultimate season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars can be found to stream on Disney+. For those who’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.