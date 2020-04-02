General News

Disney+ to make exclusive Middle East debut on OSN

April 2, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ content material materials shall be to be had for the first time inside the Middle East and North Africa on regional pay television and on-line streaming provider provider OSN from April 9.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment