Disney TV’s Craig Hunegs on Steering 3 Studios, Forging Talent Deals

Disney Tv Studios president Craig Hunegs started his tenure at Disney final 12 months with a diplomatic mission to carve a brand new template for expertise offers that mirror the realpolitik of the present market.

As Hunegs particulars within the newest episode of Selection podcast “Strictly Enterprise,” the normal assemble of revenue participation agreements is more and more turning into outmoded in a market the place so many exhibits wind up staying within the walled gardens of SVOD or pay TV networks. The syndication home windows that when generated piles of money in success are actually being purchased out on the entrance finish by platforms that need to management their content material for 10- and 20-year time frames.

For Hunegs, discovering a brand new path meant having frank conversations with a slew of the trade’s prime expertise brokers and attorneys to develop totally different types of compensation that acknowledge success within the new world order, partly paid via bonuses for viewership, longevity, awards and different metrics. Hunegs drew on his goodwill as a longtime trade dealmaker who had a 20-year run at Warner Bros.’ TV group earlier than being recruited by Disney TV toppers Peter Rice and Dana Walden to run the content material manufacturing items.

“We needed to provide you with a special method to share in success and to account to (creatives) in success,” Hunegs says of the diplomatic effort he spearheaded with main leisure trade expertise businesses and legislation corporations. “We used to speak about revenue participations, now we’re speaking extra about ‘success bonuses.’”

Within the wide-ranging dialog, Hunegs additionally particulars the pondering that went into the choice to maintain three separate imprints beneath the Disney TV umbrella — 20th Tv, ABC Signature and Touchstone Tv. The quantity of manufacturing on the studio — which is anticipated to get as excessive as 100 collection a 12 months — was an excessive amount of to circulation via one imprint. Disney’s three TV outlets function with autonomy however are inspired to share information and concepts, and pool sources, corresponding to writers and actors when alternative arises.

“We felt the enterprise total was finest served to have three artistic groups — every with their very own set of expertise relationships and expertise rosters, every with their very own style and artistic filter,” Hunegs says. “It looks like an enormous playground. We’ve made it attainable and we’ve inspired folks to work throughout studios.”

