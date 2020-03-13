Disney, Universal Studios Close All Theme Parks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UPDATED

By Monday, all Disney theme parks worldwide and each Universal Studios within the U.S. will likely be closed in an effort to stop the additional unfold of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The bulletins got here in fast succession Thursday, not lengthy after California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press convention to deal with the state’s prevention and containment efforts. He outlined the brand new steerage to cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 individuals or extra in California, however famous that he had spoken with Disney government chairman Bob Iger on Wednesday, and that casinos, card rooms, theaters, and enormous parks like Disneyland can be exempt from the suggestions as a result of “the complexity of their distinctive circumstances.”

Lower than two hours after the presser ended, nevertheless, Disney introduced that it could briefly shutter Disneyland Park and Disney California Journey beginning Saturday, March 14 by way of the tip of the month, a transfer that Newsom hailed as resolution.

“Late final night time, California put out a brand new coverage on mass gatherings and engaged in deep conversations with Disney and different firms about how you can meet it,” he mentioned in an announcement Thursday afternoon. “Utilizing that coverage, Disney made the correct name within the curiosity of public well being and agreed to close down their California parks. Count on extra bulletins like this shortly.”

And the bulletins did come shortly. Universal Studios Hollywood issued an announcement that it could shut starting Saturday, March 14, with an anticipated re-opening on March 28.

By night, Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland Paris and Universal Studios Orlando mentioned they’d shutter by shut of enterprise Sunday, March 15, and stay closed by way of the tip of the month.

The Disney Cruise Line can be suspending all new departures starting Saturday by way of the tip of March. The Walt Disney Firm pays its solid members throughout that closure interval.

Disneyland Resort accommodations will stay open till March 16 so friends could make obligatory journey lodging. The accommodations at Disney World and Disneyland Paris will stay open till additional discover, as will the retail and eating complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.

Universal CityWalk stays open, as do Universal Orlando’s accommodations. Universal Studios Hollywood expects to reopen on March 28, whereas Universal Studios Orlando will likely be closed by way of the tip of the month.

“The well being and security of our workforce members and friends is all the time our prime precedence,” mentioned a Universal Studios spokesperson, including that they’d monitor the state of affairs and “present well timed updates as circumstances evolve.”

Disneyland Resort foresees opening its doorways once more on the finish of the month. It’s only the fourth time in historical past that the theme park and resort in Anaheim, Calif., has absolutely suspended operations. The opposite situations have been the Sept. 11 assaults, the Northridge earthquake, and the nationwide day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

“Whereas there have been no reported instances of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after rigorously reviewing the rules of the Governor of California’s government order and in the very best curiosity of our friends and staff, we’re continuing with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Journey, starting the morning of March 14 by way of the tip of the month,” Disney mentioned in its preliminary assertion. “The Lodges of Disneyland Resort will stay open till Monday, March 16 to offer friends the flexibility to make obligatory journey preparations; Downtown Disney will stay open. We are going to monitor the continuing state of affairs and observe the recommendation and steerage of federal and state officers and well being companies. Disney will proceed to pay solid members throughout this time.”

The corporate added, “Disneyland Resort will work with friends who want to change or cancel their visits, and can present refunds to those that have lodge bookings throughout this closure interval.”

Per the California Dept. of Public Well being on Wednesday, the brand new steerage is as follows by way of the month of March:

The California Division of Public Well being finds the next:

Giant gatherings that embrace 250 individuals or extra needs to be postponed or canceled. This contains gatherings similar to concert events, conferences, {and professional}, school, and faculty sporting occasions.

Smaller gatherings held in venues that don’t permit social distancing of six ft per particular person needs to be postponed or canceled. This contains gatherings in crowded auditoriums, rooms or different venues.

Gatherings of people who’re at larger threat for extreme sickness from COVID-19 needs to be restricted to not more than 10 individuals. This contains gatherings similar to these at retirement amenities, assisted residing amenities, developmental properties, and help teams for individuals with well being circumstances.

A “gathering” is any occasion or convening that brings collectively individuals in a single room or single area on the similar time, similar to an auditorium, stadium, area, giant convention room, assembly corridor, cafeteria, or every other indoor or outside area.

This is applicable to all non-essential skilled, social, and group gatherings no matter their sponsor.

Disney was gradual to shut the doorways to its theme parks, regardless of cancellations of main leisure business occasions like South by Southwest and Coachella. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night time after a participant examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Disney shuttered its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong in January, and has additionally briefly shuttered its parks in Tokyo as properly. The Shanghai Disney Resort will reopen some buying, eating and leisure choices on Monday, however the primary theme park will stay shut. Disney reported that it might lose $280 million in revenues as a result of closures in Shanghai and Hong Kong alone.

Disney heiress Abigail Disney, who has been crucial of low wages for theme park staff, wrote Thursday on Twitter, “That is heartbreaking, nevertheless it’s the correct factor to do. I simply hope they honor their obligations to their staff.”

Elsewhere in California, Knott’s Berry Farm closed early Thursday as a result of inclement climate however in any other case stays open for enterprise. A spokesperson mentioned it’s “conscious of the brand new steerage issued by the State of California final night time,” and “is open immediately as we perceive and consider what this implies for our park, our friends and our associates.”

Representatives for Legoland didn’t reply to requests for remark. SeaWorld San Diego has canceled reveals however continues to function on regular enterprise hours.

“We are going to proceed to observe the state of affairs for modifications, collaborate with well being officers and take the mandatory steps to deal with the well being and security wants of friends, ambassadors and animals,” SeaWorld spokesperson Kelly Terry instructed Selection.