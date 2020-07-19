Disney World Bans Eating and Drinking While Walking to Promote Masks

Disney World guests can not eat and drink whereas strolling across the theme park as a result of too many individuals weren’t sporting face masks.

The park’s web site up to date its face masks coverage, as famous by a number of Disney World fan blogs over the weekend. It nonetheless permits company to take away their face masks whereas consuming or consuming, however asks that they continue to be stationary and socially distant from different folks as they do it.

“Face coverings are required for all company (ages 2 and up) and solid members. Please carry your personal face coverings and put on them always, besides when eating or swimming. You could take away your face masking whereas actively consuming or consuming, however you need to be stationary and keep applicable bodily distancing,” the park’s web site now says underneath the face coverings part.

Face masks are required in all areas of Disney World, however it was doable to use the consuming and consuming loophole to keep away from sporting them.

The park has been underneath fireplace for reopening in Florida, the place coronavirus instances have skyrocketed lately, after it initially closed in March when the coronavirus pandemic was in early phases within the U.S.

Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology on the UCLA Fielding College of Public Well being and the chief of the UCLA COVID-19 Fast Response Initiative, advised Selection in early July that it was a “horrible thought to be opening proper now.”

To assist stop the unfold of coronavirus on the park, Disney World has taken some further precautions, equivalent to imposing enhanced cleansing to high-traffic areas, including indicators and boundaries to promote social distancing and creating cashless providers to scale back bodily contact.