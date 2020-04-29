Disney World Gets Guidelines for Reopening After Coronavirus Crisis – Variety

With Walt Disney World closed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, a Florida job pressure has set tips for reopening the amusement parks as soon as virus situations enhance.

The group shared their preliminary report on Tuesday and included reopening guidelines for eating places, film theaters, accommodations and different closed companies.

Two phases are in place for Disney World to permit guests again contained in the park. The primary calls for 50 p.c capability, and when situations additional enhance, 75 p.c capability will likely be allowed. Nonetheless, there may be not a set date for both of the phases as pandemic situations stay laborious to predictable.

The report recommends that markers be set in experience queues six ft aside to permit for social distancing, a precaution many grocery shops and important companies have adopted. Guests who’re 65 years and olde and at the next threat for contracting coronavirus will likely be inspired to remain at house.

Disney World workers will likely be required to put on face masks and usually wipe down and disinfect surfaces and railings. Staff might want to have their temperatures taken earlier than working their shifts, and anybody who’s above 100.four levels will likely be despatched house.

Contact-less hand sanitizing stations will likely be added to each experience’s entry and exit, ticketing space and turnstile.

The Florida job pressure is made up of 44 folks, together with Disney govt, the CEO of the Orlando Magic NBA crew and members of the native enterprise neighborhood. Their similar tips apply to Common Studios Orlando.

Dropping income over its closed parks, the Walt Disney Firm introduced earlier in April that it must furlough 43,000 staff.