Disney World Has Already Decided To Cancel A Major Parks Event Later This Year

If there is a gentle of hope for the longer term, it comes within the kind, possibly fittingly, of Christmas. Walt Disney World’s two main Christmas festivals, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Occasion at Magic Kingdom and the EPCOT Worldwide Competition of the Holidays haven’t been cancelled, not less than not but. Disney says it is ready to decide on these occasions, which implies there’s not less than a chance that they might nonetheless occur. If the Christmas occasions aren’t being cancelled there may be probably some actual perception that issues not less than may very well be in a state adequate to have them, not less than in a modified kind. We’ll have to attend and see.