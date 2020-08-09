Disney World Hours Shortened Due to Coronavirus

Walt Disney World will shorten its theme park hours beginning in September.

After being closed for a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida parks reopened in July with new well being and security procedures. On Sept. 8, the hours for Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Epcot will probably be diminished.

Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will shut an hour sooner than regular, and Epcot will shut two hours earlier.

Since Walt Disney World reopened in July, it has diminished its capability, added enhanced cleansing procedures and required visitors to put on face masks whereas contained in the park. Final month, Disney banned consuming and ingesting whereas strolling as a result of some visitors would use it as a loophole to not put on masks whereas shifting across the parks with meals or drinks.

On Tuesday, Disney executives revealed in an earnings name to buyers that its theme park closures due to the coronavirus pandemic have impacted the corporate vastly. Revenues fell 40% to $11.7 billion, whereas diluted earnings per share for the quarter decreased 94% to Eight cents, falling from $1.34 within the prior-year interval. Wall Avenue had projected revenues of $12.39 billion on adjusted losses per share of 63 cents. The collapse of the theme park enterprise was largely to blame, leading to a $3.5 billion hit to working revenue and a lack of $2 billion.

Listed below are the brand new hours for Disney World:

Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hollywood Studios: 10 a.m. to 7p.m.

Epcot: 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.