Disney World Trespasser Arrested After Camping on Discovery Island – Variety

Disney World has been shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and all that vacant area appeared like the proper campsite for a trespasser who was arrested Thursday.

Richard McGuire, a 42-year-old man from Cellular, Ala., was arrested after police discovered him tenting out on Discovery Island, based on the arrest report obtained by Variety. He was charged with a misdemeanor for trespassing and banned from all Disney properties.

“Richard said that he had made entry to the island to go tenting on Monday or Tuesday and had deliberate on staying on the island for about one week,” the police report stated. Regardless of a number of “no trespassing” indicators, McGuire stated he didn’t know the world was restricted to the general public and that it regarded like a “tropical paradise.”

Cops from Orange County, Fla., looked for McGuire throughout the park on foot and by utilizing boats and helicopters earlier than ultimately finding him.

“Richard stated that he didn’t see or hear them as a result of being asleep in one of many buildings on the island,” the police report stated.

Initially named Treasure Island, Discovery Island opened in 1974 for Disney World vacationers to watch numerous species of animals and birds. It was closed in 1999 and all the wildlife was relocated to the Animal Kingdom park. Since then, Discovery Island is barely accessible by watercraft, which the police report states McGuire used to achieve the world.