Disney would have manufactured a prototype of (authentic) lightsaber for its parks

Have you ever thought about the possibility that the lightsaber of Star Wars could it be real? Well, new reports from Disney itself suggest that this could be the case. In fact, Disney allegedly displayed a working lightsaber.

And while Disney will not initially show photos or videos of the new device, Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, is said to have pulled the lightsaber out of a small box and said that “it was real”. Without a doubt, words that are difficult to believe, but that several people have confirmed.

The information published by Collider ensures that the presentation of this model would have taken place during a press conference on Disney theme parks. Later, more details arrived throught social media Y highly respected users by the community when filtering news of this type. And, indeed, they are the ones who confirmed D’Amaro’s words.

In short, it is believed that Disney could be making retractable lightsabers for the next Star Wars hotel. Currently, fans can already build their own lightsabers in Disney parks, but with this new retractable element, in theory, the new sabers could create a sword effect of “Energy”.