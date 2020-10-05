Disney, YLE, Gigglebug, Zodiak Team on ‘The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti’

Zodiak Children, a Banijay firm primarily based in London and Paris, is teaming with Finnish animation studio Gigglebug Leisure on an all new collection “The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti,” commissioned by Disney Channel Europe, Center East and Africa and Nordic broadcasters YLE in Finland, DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, and SVT in Sweden.

The present was initially created by Gigglebug Leisure inventive director Joonas Utti and CEO Anttu Harlin. Zodiak Children boarded early on, co-developing the brand new IP with Gigglebug Leisure and Disney EMEA. Manufacturing kicked off this summer season, headed by Utti and Harlin who co-direct and produce. Zodiak Children Studios head of content material improvement Gary Milne is on board as a inventive producer, whereas Zodiak CEO Benoit di Sabatino from Zodiak Children and Anttu Harlin from Gigglebug Leisure will government produce. Zodiak Children holds worldwide distribution rights.

Described as an “offbeat comedy collection set in a unusual little city above the Arctic Circle, the place it’s winter all-year-round, and monsters are strictly forbidden,” “The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti” tracks the exploits and adventures of three buddies, surfer dude Osmo, his unflappable cousin Rita and naturally, the titular unstoppable Yellow Yeti.

“The unstoppable Yellow Yeti is a high comedy IP we now have been efficiently creating with Gigglebug and Disney EMEA for a few years,” defined Sabatino. “We’re so proud to greenlight the manufacturing and provides delivery to this collection with such high quality companions all around the world.”

“At Gigglebug we purpose to positively influence the lives of kids world wide by spreading pleasure by way of our work, and no character is extra outrageously pleasant than the Yellow Yeti himself!” added Harlin, “The approaching collectively of Zodiak, Disney, YLE and our inventive workforce at Gigglebug has been nice enjoyable and collectively we stay up for sharing with youngsters all over the place our exuberant fish-out-of-water comedy concerning the energy of friendship and belonging.”