Disneyland Officially Extends Cast Member Furloughs, But There May Be Hope For Reopening

Whereas Disney’s theme parks are nearly all open world wide, the large notable exceptions proper now are the theme parks of the Disneyland Resort. The primary Disney theme park ever remains to be closed and there is been no apparent motion towards opening it as California continues to grapple with the pandemic. The truth is, Disneyland solid members not too long ago acquired an e-mail from the corporate relating to the state of affairs which is fascinating just for how little it says. It is made clear that not solely is there no expectation for solid members to return to the resort within the brief time period, however the firm would not appear to have any long run expectations both.