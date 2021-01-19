Disneyland Paris Delays Reopening By Two Months

Disneyland Paris has delayed its reopening by two months to April 2 as France tightens measures to comprise the resurgence of COVID-19.

The corporate stated on its Twitter account on Monday that “as a result of prevailing situations in Europe, Disneyland Paris won’t reopen on the thirteenth of February as initially deliberate. If situations allow, we are going to reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021 and can welcome reservations from that date ahead.”

The park has been shuttered since Oct. 29. when France went into lockdown to curb the second wave of the pandemic. It had reopened in July after a four-month shutdown with enhanced well being and security protocols that included a restrict on attendance and required advance ticketing and reservations.

Disney Parks in September introduced plans to chop 28,000 jobs because of the pandemic’s total toll on Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

France was positioned underneath a nationwide 6pm curfew on Sunday because the variety of deaths as a result of COVID-19 surpassed 70,000. For the reason that begin of the vaccination marketing campaign on Dec. 26, just below half 1,000,000 individuals have been vaccinated.