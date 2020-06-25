Disneyland Postpones Reopening of Theme Park, Resort – Variety

Disneyland, initially planning to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 17, has delayed the reopening “pending authorities approvals,” Disney mentioned in a press release on Wednesday.

“The State of California has now indicated that it’s going to not problem theme park reopening tips till someday after July 4,” it mentioned. “Given the time required for us to convey hundreds of solid members again to work and restart our enterprise, we’ve got no selection however to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort inns till we obtain approval from authorities officers. As soon as we’ve got a clearer understanding of when tips shall be launched, we anticipate to have the ability to talk a reopening date.”

Buying and retail space Downtown Disney, nevertheless, will nonetheless reopeon on July 9 as beforehand introduced.

The transfer comes as some unions have raised issues over staff returning to Disneyland — particularly given the rise of COVID-19 instances in California — and Disney mentioned within the announcement that it’s in negotiations with union associates on getting its workers again to work with “enhanced security protocols that may permit us to responsibly reopen.”

Disney shut down all its parks in reply to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. Shanghai Disneyland reopened final month with strict new security procedures, together with a mandate for each visitors and Disney workers to put on face masks, temperature checkpoints and restricted capability on points of interest. Hong Kong Disneyland Park additionally reopened on June 18 to related security measures.

It’s at the moment planning to reopen its Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Fla., on July 11.