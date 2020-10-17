Disneyland Rally: Workers, Fans Urge State to Allow Reopening

On Saturday morning, Disneyland staff and followers gathered for a rally outdoors the theme park in Anaheim, Calif. in an effort to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to difficulty reopening orders.

Greater than 20 individuals got here collectively, asking the state to enable the reopening of Disneyland and Common Studios Hollywood. Most attendees wore masks and maintained social-distancing, in accordance to footage from CBS Los Angeles.

“The forged members have at all times been right here to help us and make us have an excellent time and we’d like to help them,” stated Disneyland fan Jennifer Grafius in an interview with CBS Los Angeles. “It’s our flip to be out right here hitting the pavement to get their jobs again.”

Each theme parks have been closed since mid-March, however their procuring and eating districts have been opened for the reason that summer season with approval below the county’s case tier system.

The battle to reopen Southern California’s theme parks got here to a boiling level in September when Disney demanded Newsom to present reopening protocols. When the governor refused to budge, the corporate introduced it would lay off greater than 28,000 staff amid the continued pandemic.

Gov. Newsom responded to the announcement throughout a press convention, saying he was in “no hurry” to reopen the parks.

There have been no reported instances of COVID-19 linked to the Florida theme parks that reopened in July.

“If Walt Disney World can open safely, so can we,” stated one other fan, Jessica Grafius. “That is proof we are able to social distance; we are able to put on masks and we might be secure. We are able to open our joyful place for many individuals. That is the place we go to neglect about our each day issues and struggles. It brings so many individuals pleasure, and I do know Walt would need us to reopen.”