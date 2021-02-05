Disneyland Should Reopen in Orange COVID Tier, Bill Proposes

California Meeting member Sharon Quirk-Silva introduced Thursday that she would co-sponsor a invoice to require the state to let all theme parks reopen in the identical tier of COVID tips.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economic system permits small theme parks, with lower than 15,000 customer capability, to reopen when the state hits the orange or average tier. In the meantime, giant parks similar to Disneyland should not allowed to reopen till the state achieves the yellow tier, which means a minimal degree of COVID infections.

At this time, we launched AB420 #safethemeparkreopening invoice that might permit each small & giant theme parks to open underneath the identical Average Orange Tier. #reopen #CALeg Please go to my website to be taught extra in regards to the laws and extra. pic.twitter.com/Nc46bV58Dk — Sharon Quirk-Silva (@QuirkSilva65th) February 5, 2021

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, whose district contains Six Flags Magic Mountain, will co-sponsor the invoice, often called AB 420.

“As a veteran of the theme park business, I intimately perceive their operations, their procedures, and their means to maneuver folks and hold them protected,” stated Martinez-Valladares. “The business, and Six Flags Magic Mountain in my district, has been closed for almost a yr, whereas parks in different states have been open to the general public and serving them safely.

Common Parks in different areas are working safely, stated Common Studios Hollywood President Karen Irwin.

“This prolonged closure has been each unprecedented and detrimental to our enterprise and workforce,” Irwin stated in a press release to the Orange County Register. “Common Parks & Resort theme parks in Orlando, Osaka and Singapore have all efficiently and safely operated with out incident or circumstances attributed to their each day operations since mid-last yr.”

Irwin stated holding bigger theme parks in tier 4 would probably hold them closed indefinitely.

Limiting reopening to the state’s yellow/minimal tier 4 may hold Common and different giant California theme parks “closed indefinitely,” based on Irwin, which might have a devastating impact on jobs in the theme park enterprise.