Disneyland: The Most Expensive Place To Have Dinner At The California Theme Park

For most individuals, the principle attraction of theme parks like Disneyland is the lengthy record of sights. Whether or not you want curler coasters, immersive darkish rides, or entertaining stage exhibits, there may be a lot to try this it ceaselessly cannot all be completed in a single day. Nonetheless, for some, particularly these of us that attend theme parks ceaselessly, a few of the most enjoyable could be discovered within the meals. Parks typically have a few of the most artistic meals you may discover round, and normally you may’t get it anyplace else.
Disneyland has numerous meals choices which you can’t discover elsewhere, however on high of the uniquely flavored churros and the types of Dole Whip, there is a eating expertise that’s so distinctive that it may well solely be skilled by a dozen individuals at a time, a dozen individuals with a big quantity of spending cash. It is so unique that lots of people aren’t even conscious of its existence, and it is known as 21 Royal.
What Is 21 Royal And What Does It Price?
21 Royal is a personal eating room which you could find inside Disneyland’s New Orleans Sq., at 21 Royal Avenue, to be particular. You will not discover it obtainable on the Disney Parks app to make a reservation as a result of the restaurant solely does one seating an evening. Reservations could be made for as much as 12 individuals, and the meal prices $15,000.
No, that is not a typo.
A 21 Royal meal goes for $15,000, or, about $1,250 per particular person for those who convey a full desk. The value alone is probably going sufficient to cost out most individuals. However, for those who can swing it, you are in for probably the most magical experiences Disney can present.
What Do You Get At 21 Royal?
You get dinner, in fact, however that is not all. To get to 21 Royal, you’ll want to enter Disneyland itself, and a reservation will get you every thing you’ll want to try this, together with valet parking on the Grand Californian Resort and Spa (at present $35 per evening), and park hopper tickets to your social gathering (at present $209 per particular person if bought in the course of the park’s busiest days), that means you may go to each Disneyland and Disney California Journey all day when you’re ready to your meal.
After which comes the seven course dinner. A few cocktails and wine pairings are additionally included within the value, as are all taxes and tip. So no less than it is good that the $15,00Zero is an inclusive value, proper? 21 Royal guarantees to make use of the perfect obtainable substances to create a singular eating expertise. Your meal will probably be fairly totally different than others served at 21 Royal, and for those who’re a fan of excellent meals, it sounds superb.
21 Royal’s location, above Pirates of the Caribbean additionally provides one an ideal view of the Rivers of America, which implies on nights when the Fantasmic! present is being carried out, you may view it from the non-public patio.
Even for those who’re not an enormous Disney fan, however are a severe foodie, there’s most likely sufficient purpose to think about a 21 Royal reservation.
Walt Disney And 21 Royal
After all, even for those who attempt to put a greenback worth on each side of 21 Royal, it is most likely not going so as to add as much as $15,000. There’s an intangible side to the eating expertise that goes past the meals, as a result of 21 Royal’s location is a vital piece of Disney historical past.
When Disneyland was first constructed within the 1950s a small residence above the Hearth Home was constructed so Walt Disney would have a spot to remain when he was on website. A small lamp was positioned within the window, and when it was lit, forged members knew Walt was in. On a aspect notice, since Walt died, the lamp within the window has remained lit completely.
Nonetheless, as time went on Walt determined he wanted someplace larger. He ceaselessly introduced his grandkids to the park with him and he additionally needed a spot the place he might entertain VIPs, and the Hearth Home residence was just too small for all that. And so, when Disneyland’s first new land, New Orleans Sq., was constructed, a brand new residence was begun for Walt Disney and his household.
Sadly, Walt would by no means get to make use of it. Walt Disney would die on December 15, 1966, earlier than the residence was completed. With Walt gone, the sensation was the household would not wish to use the residence, and so Disney stopped development.
The Disneyland Dream Suite
Over the subsequent 4 many years the Royal Suite, because it was referred to when it was to be Walt’s house, noticed a wide range of tenants. It first turned a hospitality suite for Disney sponsors. Then it was Disney workplace house, and it even turned the primary house of the Disney Gallery, exhibiting off Disney paintings, the one time the house has been obtainable to most of the people.
In 2007, the Disney Gallery moved to Predominant Avenue U.S.A and Walt’s Suite turned the Disneyland Dream Suite. The house was remodeled into one thing like what it could have been had Walt’s particular residence ever been accomplished. The suite was provided as a spot to spend the evening for contest winners and different VIPs.
Nonetheless, the suite merely wasn’t getting numerous use and so in 2014, 21 Royal was born. The Dream Suite stays intact despite the fact that it is now not used for these functions and also you’re welcome to tour it whereas having fun with your pre-dinner cocktails.
Having the ability to eat dinner in a spot that was designed to be the house of Walt Disney is as shut as many people will get to the person that so many idolize. For probably the most passionate Disney followers, and let’s face it, there are numerous these, making that connection to “Uncle Walt” goes to be one thing you may’t put a value on.
Is 21 Royal value it? Hell, I do not know. There are already some nice locations to eat at Disneyland, and a few particular experiences that may be had whereas eating, and whereas they are not cheap, they’re definitely cheaper than 21 Royal. However then, they’re not 21 Royal. And the exclusivity is a part of the attraction. As any individual who’s each a Disney fan and a lover of nice meals, this one is definitely on my bucket record. Now I simply want to seek out 11 buddies to assist me cowl the price. Who’s in?
Photos Courtesy Disney Parks
