Disneyland to Furlough More Employees and Executives

As theme parks stay closed in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland has introduced that it’s furloughing extra staff.

The furloughs have been introduced in a letter to employees despatched from Disneyland President Ken Potrock on Monday. Although the precise variety of furloughs is unknown, the motion will embrace executives, in addition to salaried and hourly staff. Affected staff will likely be ready to preserve their medical insurance and different advantages.

“After practically eight months our parks and lodges stay closed, and whereas we have now had some successes — just like the opening of the Downtown Disney District in July, procuring and eating coming quickly to Buena Vista Avenue and as we speak’s announcement that we’ll reopen Disney Trip Membership models — the not too long ago launched state tips put us in limbo relating to a reopening timeline within the foreseeable future,” the memo reads. “As you understand, we’ve already taken the heart-wrenching motion of shedding 1000’s of our Forged on each coasts. We anticipated to have the option to open our parks in Anaheim, given our confirmed means to function with accountable well being and security protocols as we have now in all of our different theme parks all over the world, however sadly, this has not been the case.”

California theme parks have been urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to permit them to reopen because the summer season. In September, Disney Parks laid off 28,000 staff and Walt Disney Chairman Bob Iger resigned from California’s financial resiliency process power. Newsom launched strict tips for reopening on Oct. 20, which have been criticized by Potrock and different theme park representatives.

“We’re not getting a solution-oriented dialogue,” Potrock mentioned of the rules in a press convention. “We’re getting: Right here’s the foundations and you might have to dwell with it.”

On Nov. 2, eight California mayors urged Newsom to permit theme parks to reopen in a letter. “The rules put forth by your administration have been launched inside the framework of prioritizing public well being and security for friends and staff,” the letter asserted. “That is the correct focus. Nonetheless, financial and public well being should not mutually unique objectives.”