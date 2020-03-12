Disneyland’s Avengers Campus: All The Reasons To Be Excited

The Mark 80 Iron Man is just not a swimsuit that we ever truly see within the MCU, and so when it debuts at Disneyland Resort, it will likely be the primary, and one assumes, at the very least for the second, solely, place to see this explicit model of the character. It is one of many few character costumes that Disneyland continues to be retaining below wraps, which makes it really feel that rather more thrilling. We’ll additionally see the introduction of Okoye for the primary time in a Disney theme park who will likely be readily available to coach younger recruits in what sounds just like the Marvel equal to the Jedi Coaching Academy.