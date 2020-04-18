Disney’s Bob Iger, Apple CEO Tim Cook to Serve on California Task Force – Variety

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced on Friday the formation of an 80-person activity power to develop financial restoration methods amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic — and that group contains a minimum of one or two well-known Hollywood executives.

Disney government chairman Bob Iger and Apple CEO Tim Cook will take part within the activity power, which will likely be co-chaired by billionaire investor and philanthropist Tom Steyer.

“We acknowledge that if we’re going to study something from the previous, it’s not to repeat the errors of the previous and have a sustainable mindset, not only a situational mindset,” stated Newsom in a press convention. “By way of how we get well, it’s within the ‘how’ we get well that I believe finally we will likely be judged, and choose ourselves, and I believe that’s the spirit of the group of individuals and advisers we’ve put collectively.”

Iger stated that Disney’s two priorities had been “getting folks again to work,” and providing clients optimistic leisure experiences.

“However we additionally know that we want to be actually sensible in how we re-open our enterprise, so that everybody can really feel protected — each our staff and our clients,” stated Iger in the course of the press convention. “So as to obtain this stability, we expect a group of protecting measures are doubtless vital. We stand prepared to implement them when obtainable, and to do the whole lot we are able to on the Walt Disney Co. to restart our enterprise underneath protected and dependable situations.”

Iger stated that he would contribute what Disney had realized to the financial activity power.

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and Service Staff Worldwide Union president Mary Kay Henry are among the many different leaders which have joined Newsom’s group.

The duty power will likely be divided into classes, together with leisure, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. Newsom stated their work will likely be supplemental to the prevailing financial teams already devising financial methods for the state.

Newsom added that he needed to make sure that the outcomes of the duty power had been “actionable” and “significant,” that included loans, grants and different “monetary mechanisms” to gas financial restoration.