Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Ends Broadway Run Due to Coronavirus – Variety

When Broadway re-opens, it should accomplish that and not using a sure snow queen.

Disney Theatrical Productions introduced Thursday that “Frozen” and its ubiquitous anthem “Let It Go” have hit their final excessive notes on the St. James Theatre. The present will shut having performed its last efficiency on Wednesday night March 11, proper earlier than Broadway went darkish due to the coronavirus. It’ll have performed 825 performances and 26 previews.

Different reveals have additionally determined not to transfer ahead when theater come again on line — some, resembling “Hangmen” and a revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” with Laurie Metcalf, earlier than even formally opening. Nonetheless, “Frozen” is the primary main musical to dim its lights due to the pandemic.

Different reveals that have been slated to open, such because the extremely anticipated revival of “Plaza Suite” with real-life marrieds couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, have pushed again their debuts into 2021. At present, the Broadway League says theaters will stay closed by way of Labor Day, although many within the theatrical group anticipate the shutdown will prolong into subsequent yr.

“Frozen’s” closure despatched a shockwave by way of the business, illustrating how laborious it has been by the financial downturn. Actors’ Fairness Affiliation, the labor union that represents actors and stage managers in dwell theater, referred to as on authorities leaders to redouble their help for the humanities.

“Immediately’s information needs to be an all palms on deck second for Governor Cuomo, Mayor De Blasio and Congress,” mentioned Mary McColl, govt director of Actors’ Fairness Affiliation, in a press release. “The humanities and leisure sector drives the financial system of New York, similar to it does in cities and cities throughout the nation. Choices made within the days and weeks forward will form the way forward for the humanities sector for years to come. Public officers in any respect ranges should assume way more boldly about supporting the humanities or our complete financial system will probably be slower to recuperate.”

Even earlier than COVID-19 upended cultural life in New York, “Frozen” was having field workplace struggles. The present’s weekly grosses hovered round $1 million, a steep drop from its excessive of greater than $2.6 million, and a disappointing end result given its excessive manufacturing prices. In February, the Broadway present made a number of tweaks, together with introducing a brand new tune, “I Can’t Lose You,” that was a part of “Frozen’s” touring manufacturing.

Disney mentioned that over its two-year run, the present grossed over $150 million. It’ll proceed its North American tour when public well being officers carry restrictions on gatherings. Productions in Australia, the U.Okay., Japan and Germany are scheduled to open by subsequent yr. Disney nonetheless has “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” enjoying on Broadway.

“In the summertime of 2013 when ‘Frozen’ started its street to Broadway two issues have been unimaginable: that we’d quickly have 5 productions worldwide, and a worldwide pandemic would so alter the world financial system that operating three Disney reveals on Broadway would turn out to be untenable,” mentioned Thomas Schumacher, president and producer Disney Theatrical Productions, in a press release.