Disney’s futuristic saga reappears 12 years later: Tron Identity already has a launch window

It aims to be a narrative title where the decisions will have great weight in the story.

He had been showing no signs of life since 2010 and more than 12 years later we will see the Tron saga back in video games. The new Disney introduces us to Tron Identity, a title developed by the team Bithell Games whose adventure pretends that we immerse ourselves in this universe giving us the power of the narrative to us, because our decisions will “actively influence the story”.

Tron Identity will hit the market next year in 2023 for pc, but at least it already has a product file on Steam where we can see many more details about the title. What’s more, you can now add it to your wish list. It can also be seen that the minimum requirements are very affordable for most computers that with 4 GB of RAM and 3 GB of hard drive It will be more than enough to move it.

Tron Identity will arrive in 2023 and it will be a visual novel in which your decisions will influence the storyIt is a “visual novel adventure which follows Query, a detective show that has been tasked with uncover the mystery of what has been stolen and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on shaky foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you interrogate suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth,” according to the description on Steam.

In the video game you will have the possibility of interacting with multiple intriguing characters and you will be able to decide if you join or face them to solve a mystery that has multiple endings. A curious detail is that all the art of the characters that we meet is handmade.

The last thing we saw about this saga in video games was Tron Evolution, a title that came out at the end of 2010. It is a work that did not manage to convince much neither to the specialized press nor to the users, as shown in Metacritic. Now 12 years later Tron Trinity will arrive only for PC in 2023 with a story that aims reengage in the saga.

