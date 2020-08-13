Disney+’s Hamilton Resulted In A Major Payday For Lin-Manuel Miranda

In fact, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cope with Disney received’t be a one and finished state of affairs. The composer/actor has continued to construct a working relationship with Disney for years now on tasks like Mary Poppins Returns and Moana. He’s additionally rumored to be engaged on a film involving a Latina princess. With Hamilton now behind him, Lin-Manuel Miranda can also be anticipated to see one other huge payday for his work on In the Heights. He wrote the lyrics and music for the Broadway musical and can see a payday when the In the Heights film releases subsequent yr.